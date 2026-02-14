Risk of chemical pollution after fire at industrial site

ArcelorMittal Belgium. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A fire broke out on Friday evening at ArcelorMittal’s industrial site in Jemeppe-sur-Meuse, Seraing, prompting a major emergency response due to concerns over chemical pollution.

The fire was reported at 22:25 on Gustave Baivy Street, at the group’s Kessales site.

Emergency crews were deployed immediately, including around 30 firefighters, two officers, two water tanker trucks, and a vehicle specialised in handling chemical risks.

Nearby, a tank containing about 70,000 litres of flammable liquid and potassium hydroxide—a highly volatile chemical—posed an additional threat.

By 23:15, firefighters warned the intervention would take time to fully secure the site and eliminate any risks of spreading or contamination.

Crews remained on the scene late into the night to extinguish the fire and remove any danger.

Firefighters returned to their station shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed on Saturday morning that no flames had reignited, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Related News