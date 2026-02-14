Gas restoration announced in Mons after Wednesday shortage

This photo shows an Ores technician as some 12 000 households are affected by gas cut-off in the Mons region, on Thursday 12 February 2026. The large-scale gas outage could last until Sunday, depending on how the technical situation develops. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The mayor of Mons, Nicolas Martin, has announced the gradual restoration of the gas supply in the Cuesmes area affected by Wednesday night’s outage.

The area in question lies between the Cuesmes industrial zone and Boulevard Sainctelette in Mons. “This is the first neighbourhood where all gas meters have been fully shut off,” Nicolas Martin stated.

Residents are advised to remain at home on Saturday morning to allow Ores teams, supported by workers from Sibelga and Resa, to safely reopen the gas meters in their homes.

Those who are not present will have the option to schedule an appointment with Ores to reactivate their gas supply. “This task must be performed by a qualified technician and cannot be handled by the residents themselves,” emphasised the mayor.

