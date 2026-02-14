Two injured in stabbing in Brussels

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident on Friday night on Boulevard Du Midi in Brussels, according to local police.

The victims, who were stabbed, have been hospitalised but are not in life-threatening condition. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on 13 February 2026, said police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

Tram services in the area were halted for approximately two hours, and a safety zone was established to ensure intervention teams could operate securely.

One suspect has been arrested, although the exact circumstances and motive remain unclear.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident but are unable to share further details at this time.

