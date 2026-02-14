Combi-tickets for Pukkelpop festival sold out in half an hour

Pukkelpop entrance in 2024. Credit: Belga/Jill Delsaux.

All combi-tickets for the Pukkelpop festival in August have sold out in just half an hour, though day tickets are still available.

Ticket sales for the festival began at 10:00 on Saturday, and festival-goers quickly snapped up all combi-tickets. By 10:30, the last of these tickets had been reserved.

Day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are still on sale. A Friday ticket also grants access to the festival on Thursday, 20 August.

Recent additions to Friday’s line-up include Djo, the music project of Joe Keery from Stranger Things. He joins a roster featuring YUNGBLUD, TURNSTILE, Major Lazer, Roxy Dekker, Geese, KI/KI, and Adriatique.

The Saturday line-up includes Florence + The Machine, Deftones, Underworld, Amyl and the Sniffers, Novah, Kettama, Wet Leg, Dom Dolla, Kölsch, Pegassi, Dijon, and Wunderhorse.

Sunday will feature performances by Tyler, The Creator, Zara Larsson, Parcels, Blood Orange, Pendulum, Bazart, Denzel Curry, Dimension, SOMBR, and Purple Disco Machine at the festival grounds in Kiewit.

