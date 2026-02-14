Martin de Brabant becomes next mayor of Schaerbeek

Martin De Brabant of Cabinet du Ministre Francois Bellot and Melisa Blot of Cabinet du Ministre Francois Bellot poses for the photographer at the Belga News Agency event for spokesmen in Brussels, Thursday 07 February 2019. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

Martin de Brabant, a liberal councillor, will become the acting mayor of Schaerbeek following Audrey Henry’s appointment as regional secretary of state on Saturday morning.

Originally from Rochefort in the province of Namur, de Brabant is a 34-year-old lawyer who served as a municipal councillor in his hometown for ten years.

He moved to Schaerbeek in 2022 for professional reasons and recently left the private sector to focus completely on his political responsibilities.

For three years, he worked in the cabinet of François Bellot during his tenure as Minister of Mobility.

De Brabant was elected a councillor in Schaerbeek after the municipal elections, embracing a moderate liberal approach. He values dialogue and compromise in his leadership style.

He has overseen local economic affairs and prioritised engaging with shop owners while advocating better coordination within the college on issues of safety, cleanliness, and mobility.

His appointment aligns with a coalition agreement in Schaerbeek between the Reformist Movement (MR) and the Socialist Party (PS), which provides for a two-year mayoral term under MR leadership.

As part of the agreement, the role of mayor will transition to socialist Hasan Koyuncu in February 2028, marking the second half of the legislative term.

