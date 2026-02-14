Malmedy increases security ahead of carnival

This picture is taken during the yearly carnival parade in the streets of Aalst, Sunday 02 March 2025, starting on Sunday with the so-called Zondagsstoet. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The annual Malmedy carnival kicks off officially on Saturday, 14 February, with new additions and tightened safety measures following a recent fire during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

On Saturday afternoon, the carnival begins with the reception of the “Trouv’lê” at the Fraternité hall, the traditional mask highlighted this year. The “Trouv’lê” leads the opening ceremony in front of a sizeable crowd. At 16:30, a first procession takes place featuring Malmedy-based groups.

In response to the Crans-Montana incident and previous editions, the municipality of Malmedy has heightened security in crowded venues like the Fraternité hall. Mayor Jean-Paul Bastin explained that crowd control will ensure the hall or local cafés do not become overpopulated. Admission to the Fraternité will commence at 13:00, with speeches set for 14:45. Entry to the hall will be halted if it becomes overly crowded.

Only the main entrance will be used for entry, while exits will be allowed through either the same door or a side exit. For attendees unable to enter the hall, a live broadcast will be available at the tourism centre.

Café operators have been instructed to monitor and potentially restrict access if crowd density becomes excessive.

The carnival reaches its climax on Sunday, 15 February, with a series of major events. These include the inauguration of key figures, traditional dances by the Haguètes and the Hârlikins at Albert I Square at around 13:00, and the grand folkloric parade beginning at 14:00 from Rome Square. The parade draws thousands of participants, featuring traditional masks, and concludes a lively day with the Bâne Corante and a two-part finale at Rome Square at 17:30 and Albert I Square at 18:15.

This year introduces the return of the “Toûr do Londi,” a festive parade accompanied by humorous performances in Walloon, after years of absence. This event begins at 10:00.

The carnival wraps up on Tuesday, 17 February, with the burning of the traditional Haguète mask on Albert I Square at 19:00. This final event is expected to attract large crowds at the Unic area.

