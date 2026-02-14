Employers' organisation questions Brussels budget process

VOKA president Rudy Provoost delivers a speech at the new year's reception of VOKA. Monday 09 January 2023 in Brussels. Credit: Jonas Roosens / Belga

The Flemish employers’ organisation Voka Brussels Metropolitan has expressed satisfaction that several of its policy proposals are included in the coalition agreement of Brussels’ new government.

The organisation believes the agreement “contains the right ingredients” but has raised concerns about aspects of the budget plan. According to René Konings, Director of Voka Brussels Metropolitan, the proposed monitoring committee will play a crucial role in the remainder of this legislature.

However, the budget overview accompanying the agreement leaves some uncertainties. Cost savings on personnel will only become visible in a few years and will require social negotiations.

The government is also relying on significant revenue streams that first need approval at the federal level, such as funds from Beliris for mobility infrastructure, and cooperation with other regions, specifically regarding the proposed road vignette being negotiated by the Flemish and Walloon governments.

Additionally, Voka points to notable new expenses aimed at supporting the middle class, such as an increased BeHome subsidy.

Konings has called for the swift implementation of government plans under Minister-President Boris Dilliès, stating, “After a marathon of negotiations, Brussels now needs a policy sprint.”

Voka is pleased with the prioritisation of key initiatives in areas such as the labour market, mobility, governance simplification, taxation, spatial planning, cleanliness, and security. However, the organisation highlights that further detail and clarity are needed on some elements.

