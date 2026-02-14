Bruges introduces permanent alcohol ban at train station

Illustration picture shows a single deck train at the Brugge Station (gare de Bruges - Brugge station) railway station, Wednesday 19 February 2020. BELGA PHOTO LOAN SILVESTRE

An alcohol ban at Bruges train station, introduced in 2024 to tackle public disturbances, is being made permanent.

The initial ban was enforced in October 2024 after complaints of persistent problems near the station. Local authorities reported issues including loitering, littering, urination in public spaces, and harassment of travellers.

The ban prohibits drinking alcohol at the station, its car parks, and the station square, though it remains allowed in restaurants and on terraces nearby. Acting mayor Mathijs Goderis noted that the measure has significantly reduced disturbances around the station.

According to Goderis, police were able to address repeat offenders quickly after the ban’s introduction. The measure has been well-received by both residents and business owners, and has proven to be a useful tool for law enforcement to act preventatively or repressively when needed.

The city administration initially feared the disturbances might shift to other locations, but this has not happened. The permanent ban still requires final approval from the municipal council.

“This is a serious measure,” said Goderis. “We are restricting the freedom of many because of the behaviour of a few. However, in this particular situation, it is justifiable. We will continue to evaluate the decision periodically, and if the ban is no longer necessary, it can be revoked.”

