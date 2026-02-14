20 people suffer CO intoxication in riding school

A firefighter measuring CO levels in a building. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Around 20 people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday at an equestrian centre in Glabbeek, Flemish Brabant.

The most seriously affected were an 80-year-old man and a young girl. The girl was transported to the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek for treatment.

Emergency services were called to the riding school on Langveldstraat around 11:00 after the girl became unwell and fainted in the cafeteria. When paramedics arrived, their carbon monoxide detectors immediately went off.

Firefighters confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the building. The premises were evacuated, and everyone present was assessed. Individuals who had been in the cafeteria earlier that morning were also contacted.

In total, about 20 people were taken to hospital for examination and treatment. The 80-year-old man was transported to Tienen hospital, while the girl received hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Neder-Over-Heembeek.

The source of the carbon monoxide leak was traced to the gas boiler in the cafeteria, which has now been sealed off.

