Brussels holds police-youth debate to 'improve relations'

A debate competition was held on Saturday in the municipality of Koekelberg between local youths and police officers from the Brussels-West police zone, as part of a project to improve relations between the two groups.

The event, which included a brunch beforehand, marked the culmination of a series of workshops aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding. These workshops were conducted in collaboration with the AtMOsphères organisation.

Between late January and mid-February, four debate workshops took place, involving around 20 young participants and six police officers at each session. The sessions focused on public speaking, crafting convincing arguments, and discussing sensitive topics like the limits of self-defence and effective law enforcement.

Participants were guided by communication experts and social workers to ensure both educational and social support. The training covered verbal and non-verbal communication skills, body language, voice modulation, and techniques for forming arguments.

On Saturday, the project concluded with a formal debate competition held in the council chamber of Koekelberg’s town hall. Young people and police officers showcased their newfound debating skills in front of an audience and a jury.

Youth councillor Nadia Badri and Mayor Olivia P’tito expressed pride in the initiative, calling for greater collaboration between young residents and local police officers. They noted that the workshops and informal gatherings, such as the opening brunch, helped both groups recognise shared values and perspectives.

Following the success in Koekelberg, the Brussels-West police zone plans to introduce the project in its other municipalities, including Ganshoren, Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, and Jette.

