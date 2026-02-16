Train traffic between Antwerp and Ghent interrupted this week

Trains in Antwerp railway station. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Train services in and around Antwerp will be disrupted during the spring half-term holiday due to infrastructure works, according to Infrabel.

From Monday, 16 February to Friday, 20 February, train traffic will be halted in both directions between Antwerp-Berchem and Hoboken-Polder, and Antwerp-Berchem and Melsele.

These disruptions are part of a five-day line interruption, during which tracks and sleepers will be renewed at various locations.

Replacement buses will operate between Antwerp-Berchem and Hoboken-Polder, and between Melsele and Zwijndrecht. The buses will stop at the Zwijndrecht-Dorp tram station, where passengers can take a tram to Antwerp-Central.

There will be no direct trains between Sint-Niklaas and Antwerp-Central. Consequently, trains operating between Gent-Sint-Pieters and Antwerp-Central will be rerouted.

Passengers travelling to Antwerp-Central can reach their destination via transfers at Mechelen or Dendermonde stations.

Travellers are advised to consult the NMBS online journey planner for updated travel information.

Related News