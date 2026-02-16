Worker seriously injured in forklift accident in Brussels

Uccle centre. Credit: Belga Photo/Paul-Henri Verlooy

A worker was seriously injured in a forklift accident on Monday morning in the Brussels municipality of Uccle, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The incident occurred around 7:15 am on Chaussée d'Alsemberg in Uccle.

The forklift tipped over while lifting a load, trapping the driver inside.

Firefighters freed the victim, who was then transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

Traffic in the area has been significantly disrupted due to the accident.

The labour division of the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

