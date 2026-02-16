Monday 16 February 2026
Belgium’s foreign trade fell at the end of 2025

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Illustrative picture of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga.

Belgium’s import and export values dropped again in the final quarter of 2025, according to data released on Monday by the National Bank.

Imports decreased by 6% compared to the same period in 2024, while exports fell by 4.2%, continuing a negative trend observed for several months.

Trade with non-European Union countries was hit the hardest. Imports from the United Kingdom declined by 19%, and those from China fell by 15%.

Vehicle imports faced difficulties, and imports of machinery and electrical devices from China dropped by 20%.

