Belgium's amphibian population impacted by dry weather last year

A common toad or European toad (Bufo bufo) is pictured in Saint-Philbert-sur-Risle on August 11, 2023. JOEL SAGET / AFP

Amphibians in Belgium faced significant challenges in 2025 due to unusually dry weather conditions, according to a report published by Natuurpunt on Monday.

The year began with a wet and gloomy winter, but this was followed by a sunny and exceptionally dry spring. The drought continued into summer, which also included two heatwaves.

These erratic spring conditions interrupted toad migrations multiple times. The extended drought then led to an exceptionally low number of amphibians being recorded.

Reproduction was equally affected, with stark disparities in the number of identified young great crested newts.

In the Merkske Valley nature reserve in northern Antwerp, only 31 young newts were recorded during the summer, compared to an annual average of 2,077 between 2021 and 2024.

Natuurpunt warned that climate change-related fluctuations in rainfall and temperature will inevitably impact amphibian populations, many of which are already small and fragmented.

