Suspected burglar held after crashing car in field during police chase

Illustration shows the name of the Hasselt municipality on a road sign, Thursday 17 May 2018. Credit: Belga

A suspect arrested after a police pursuit in Zammelen remains in custody, while two others are still at large.

The chase began on Friday evening following a reported burglary in Hasselt. Police spotted the suspect vehicle, an Audi with Luxembourg licence plates, on Kuringersteenweg and attempted a traffic check. The car fled, prompting officers to pursue it.

Around 21:30, the Audi crashed into a field near the intersection of Bissemstraat and Zammelenstraat in Zammelen, Vliermaalroot. The three occupants fled on foot.

One of the suspects, a 30-year-old Croatian man, was tracked down using dogs and drones and arrested later that night.

He has been remanded in custody by the investigating judge and transferred to the prison in Hasselt.

The two other suspects remain at large. The Federal Judicial Police (FGP) of Limburg continues its investigation and has appealed to the public for assistance.

Witnesses who saw the Audi or its occupants are asked to contact the FGP.

The police are particularly seeking residents with relevant camera footage or those who may have noticed anything suspicious on Friday evening.

Information can be shared via fgp.lim.eigendommen@police.belgium.eu.

