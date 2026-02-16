'It's disgusting': US ambassador lashes out at Belgian health minister

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White pictured during a visit to the Barco technology firm, Wednesday 03 December 2025 in Kortrijk. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, has launched an attack on Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, calling on him to intervene in a criminal investigation targeting three Jewish ritual circumcisers.

Last May, the Antwerp police conducted searches at the homes of three mohels (circumcisers) suspected of performing circumcisions without the involvement of a doctor.

In a message posted on the X network, Bill White called on Belgium to do "a much better job" on the issue of anti-Semitism. He called for an end to any prosecution of the three mohels, who he says are performing acts for which "they have been trained for thousands of years".

"Stop this unacceptable harassment of the Jewish community here in Antwerp and in Belgium," said White. "It’s 2026, you need to get into the 21st century and allow our brethren Jewish families in Belgium to legally execute their religious freedoms!"

Did not shake his hand

The US ambassador then directly attacked Vandenbroucke (Vooruit), calling him "very rude".

He accused the Flemish socialist minister of being "sneaky" for wanting to wait for the criminal investigation to be completed.

In the post, White also criticised Vandenbroucke for having refused to shake his hand as well as pose with him for a photo after a meeting between the two.

Anti Semitism is UNACCEPTABLE in any form & it must be rooted out of our society. President TRUMP @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @VP @SecRubio @StateSEAS @DeputySecState and I call upon all of Belgium to do a much better job on this subject ! TO BELGIUM, SPECIFICALLY YOU… — Ambassador Bill White (@BillWhiteUSA) February 16, 2026

"It is clear that [you] dislike America, the country that fought and where tens of thousands of our nation's sons died twice for Belgium's freedom, during the First and Second World Wars," wrote the ambassador.

The US ambassador announced that he will meet with the mohels concerned next week in Antwerp. He has invited Minister Vandenbroucke and Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau to accompany him.

White has been stationed in Brussels since the end of 2025. A businessman and founder of the consulting firm Constellations Group, he is one of the key donors to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Related News