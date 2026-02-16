Two people arrested for drug trafficking in Walloon town

Lhomme river in Rochefort. Credit Belga /Bruno Fahy

Two people were arrested on 11 February in connection with drug trafficking in Rochefort, the Namur Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

The arrests followed a search conducted by the Lesse and Lhomme police zone, with support from the Special Intervention Group (GIS) of the Namur Capitale police zone and a drone from the Gaume police zone.

The operation yielded over €20,500 in cash, a significant amount of cannabis, mobile phones, and a vehicle that were seized, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects were brought before an investigating judge, who ordered that they be incarcerated.

