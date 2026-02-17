Belgian collector criticised in Greece for trying to sell Nazi photos

Illustrative image of Nazi memorabilia. Credit: Belga

Belgian collector Tim de Craene has sparked controversy in Greece by offering rare photographs of the execution of 200 Greek resistance fighters during World War II for sale on eBay.

De Craene operates a commercial platform called “Crain’s Militaria” specialising in World War II documents and items.

The photographs, previously unknown to the public, depict the execution that took place in Kaisariani, a suburb of Athens, on 1 May 1944.

Attention was drawn to the auction when the Facebook group “Greece at WWII Archives” highlighted its listing. The images reportedly show the final moments of resistance fighters, mainly communists, before being executed by the Nazis.

On Monday, the Greek government responded promptly, with spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announcing efforts to acquire the photographs. He stated that the purchase would depend on proving their authenticity or obtaining expert verification.

De Craene has since removed the auction and told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that he understands the sensitivity surrounding the images. However, he emphasised his legal ownership rights and expressed willingness to negotiate with Greek authorities.

According to Ta Nea newspaper, relatives of at least two victims have already identified their family members in the photos. The execution in Kaisariani was carried out as a reprisal for the killing of four German soldiers in southern Greece.

