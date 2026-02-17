Original artwork inspired by the world of Hergé at auction in Liège

Signboard with Tintin and Milou (Kuifje en Bobbie), famous character of Herge, Tuesday 29 September 2009, on the top of the Lombard Edition building, by the Gare du Midi. The signboard was restored thanks to the foundation Raymond Leblanc. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

Original artwork, illustrations, vintage albums, and other items inspired by the universe of Hergé will go up for auction on 21 and 22 February at the Palais des Congrès in Liège, according to BD Enchères.

The first day, 21 February, will focus on Hergé’s universe. Items up for sale include a 130 cm Tintin figurine in a raincoat by Leblon-Delienne, valued between €8,000 and €10,000, alongside pieces from Moulinsart.

These include the rare bronze sculpture titled Ils arrivent, depicting Tintin and his dog Snowy, estimated at €10,000 to €12,000, and a model of Aroutcheff’s yellow Ford T. Enamel plaques, some produced in limited editions of fewer than 100, will also be available.

Vintage albums will be included in the auction on 21 February, such as a copy of “The Blue Lotus” valued at €18,000 to €20,000. Rare documents, original works, and other unique items will complement the sale.

The second day, 22 February, will centre on original comic strips, illustrations, and covers. Highlights include a Clifton strip signed by Bédu (€4,000–€4,500), the original cover art for Paul Deliège’s Krostons (€4,000–€5,000), and a strip by Gazzotti from his work on Soda (€5,000–€6,000).

Pieces by artists such as Derib, Jijé, Mitacq, Milo Manara, Tardi, and Walthéry will also feature prominently in the auction.

