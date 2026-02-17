New Brussels Government wants to speed up pace for 2026 budget

Brussels region Minister Dirk De Smedt takes the oath during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday, 14 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Brussels Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) aims to submit the 2026 budget by early March to ensure approval before the end of the month.

The Brussels Region has operated under provisional monthly budgets, but the recent formation of a fully empowered government brings an opportunity for change.

Addressing the budget was a key condition for the Flemish liberals, formerly known as Open VLD, to join the government.

De Smedt, who retains responsibility for Finance and Budget, has immediately commenced work on the budget. His goal is to complete discussions within the government by late February.

The proposed budget is set to be presented to the Brussels Parliament on 6 March, aiming for approval before the month's end. This would end the reliance on temporary funding measures.

De Smedt described the budget as the "financial backbone" of the current legislative term, focusing on restoring order, rebuilding trust, and offering future growth prospects for Brussels.

He plans to transition from temporary solutions to structural reforms that address the region’s structural deficit.

"Investments are made where there is trust in the future. With this budget, we aim to restore that trust," De Smedt explained.