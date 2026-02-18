YouTube video streaming hit by major overnight outage

YouTube. Credit: Unsplash

US tech giant YouTube was hit by a major outage that affected hundreds of thousands of users worldwide on Tuesday evening.

The company announced that the issue with its recommendation system had been fixed and all platforms were back to normal. This message was posted on its help page.

Earlier, YouTube confirmed it was experiencing a problem preventing videos from appearing on its platform, including on its app and YouTube Kids, due to issues with its recommendation system.

The outage led to over 300,000 user reports of access problems, according to monitoring site Down Detector. The issue peaked around 02:00 in Belgium.

By 05:00, journalists from AFP could access the platform, which appeared to be functioning correctly.

YouTube, owned by Google, has over 2.5 billion active monthly users.

Related News