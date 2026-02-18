Pressure grows on N-VA politician's role in US ambassador row

N-VA's Michael Freilich takes the oath during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Wednesday 10 July 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Government must clarify the role of N-VA MP Michael Freilich in the diplomatic incident with the United States regarding religious circumcision, according to various opposition federal parties.

CD&V party leader Sammy Mahdi issued another call on the need for clarity during an interview on Radio 1’s “De Ochtend” on Wednesday. He highlighted concerns about whether N-VA members are respecting party lines.

Fellow opposition parties, Flemish Greens (Groen) and liberals (Anders), have also called for an investigation into Freilich's role in the ongoing diplomatic row.

On Monday, US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White sharply criticised the Belgian Government, calling a judicial investigation into mohel practitioners, who are accused of having carried out illegal circumcisions without the presence a doctor, as "antisemitic".

N-VA under fire

Allegations have since surfaced that this call may have been influenced by Freilich, a self-described modern Orthodox Jew, who reportedly travelled to Washington in May 2025 after police raids on several "mohels" in Antwerp.

According to the Orthodox Jewish weekly Der Yid, Freilich sought US and EU pressure on the Belgian Government to preserve ritual circumcision without legislative interference.

Facing calls for an explanation, Freilich denied the allegations, claiming he was misquoted by a Jewish newspaper in which he appeared to admit lobbying for the issue.

CD&V leader Mahdi noted that individuals have the right to express their opinions but criticised attempts to influence legislation in ways that bypass parliamentary procedure.

According to him, Freilich may have realised there is no majority support for his stance in parliament and resorted to alternative methods.

Mahdi refrained from commenting on whether Freilich could remain an MP, stressing the need for intra-coalition discussions. He emphasised the importance of ensuring all party members are aligned and establishing clear rules about how the coalition will function moving forward to avoid external interference in domestic legislation.

No date has been set for these talks, which are likely to take place after the holiday period, Mahdi added.

On Tuesday, Anders (formerly Open VLD) was among the first to point the finger at the Flemish nationalist politician.

"It is particularly problematic that Belgian representatives, such as Mr Freilich, are using foreign political channels to influence the Belgian debate. Democratic discussions are held here, not through foreign intervention," retorted Anders leader Frédéric De Gucht on Tuesday.

"Our democracy does not need foreign interference, but rather open, calm and principled discussion within the framework of our rule of law," he added.

The Green opposition also called for an investigation by the Federal Ethics Committee into federal MP Michael Freilich.

Groen believes that the ethics committee, which examines the conduct of MPs, should now look into the case of the N-VA MP.

"Freilich is not behaving like a representative of the Belgian people. He has a history of loyalty to foreign powers and of defending Israeli and American interests," according to MP Meryem Almaci (Groen).

"A member of parliament who mobilises foreign actors to influence our judicial system weakens the sovereignty of this country. This is more than a bridge too far."

N-VA denies claims

In response, Freilich claimed that he did not ask the Americans to "apply pressure", but rather to help "find a solution" to the issue of legislation on circumcision for religious reasons.

Valerie Van Peel, leader of Flemish nationalists N-VA, also denied any connection and issued the party's full support for Belgium's Federal Government. Prime Minister Bart De Wever has not commented on the issue yet.

Van Peel stated that Belgium upholds the separation of powers, and foreign ambassadors have no authority to intervene in its legislation. She shared this response on social media on Tuesday evening.

The N-VA leader also denied any connection between Freilich and the ambassador’s statements, asserting that the two have never spoken directly.

N-VA does not advocate a change in legislation regarding who can perform circumcisions, she also reiterated.

Van Peel emphasised her pride in earlier efforts to end reimbursements for non-medically necessary circumcisions, affirming the party’s commitment to the separation of church and state.

Related News