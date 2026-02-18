Work resumes Wednesday at Alstom in Charleroi after strike

Work has resumed at Alstom’s Charleroi site on Wednesday morning following a two-day strike by the company’s workers.
The strike stemmed from discussions about flexibility within the company, but the FGTB union said it reflected broader tensions due to the lack of a sector-wide agreement in the metal manufacturing industry.
According to Romeo Bordenga, FGTB Hainaut provincial secretary, the agreement reached on Tuesday is comprehensive and includes measures such as the permanent contracts for six temporary workers.
Alstom’s Charleroi site employs around 1,000 people, including roughly 100 factory workers.