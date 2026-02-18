Work resumes Wednesday at Alstom in Charleroi after strike

A picture taken on February 1, 2023 shows an Alstom logo on Alstom's Coradia ilint Hydrogen train during testing on tracks between Reignac-sur-Indre and Loches, central France. French engineering giant Alstom launched on February 1 a three days of testing on France's rail network for the Coradia ilint Hydrogen train, which will run until February 3. GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Work has resumed at Alstom’s Charleroi site on Wednesday morning following a two-day strike by the company’s workers.

The strike stemmed from discussions about flexibility within the company, but the FGTB union said it reflected broader tensions due to the lack of a sector-wide agreement in the metal manufacturing industry.

According to Romeo Bordenga, FGTB Hainaut provincial secretary, the agreement reached on Tuesday is comprehensive and includes measures such as the permanent contracts for six temporary workers.

Alstom’s Charleroi site employs around 1,000 people, including roughly 100 factory workers.