A triple alignment: Ramadan, Lunar New Year and Lent converge in 2026

Credit: Belga/Unsplash

From the vibrant red envelopes of the Lunar New Year to the quiet reflection of Lent and the communal spirit of Ramadan, this year, the solar and lunar calendars have synchronised to bring three major observances together in a single week.

In 2026, Ramadan, Lunar New Year, and Lent will overlap with each other. Ramadan, the Islamic practice of fasting, begins on 19 February.

The Lunar New Year began on 17 February, establishing the end of the year of the Wood Snake and the start of the year of the Fire Horse. The 40-days of Christian fasting known as Lent started on 18 February.

Ramadan

Ramadan serves as one of the Five Pillars of Islam; it functions as a time for prayer, self-discipline, charitable giving, and community reflection. It is practiced by fasting from dawn to sunset, during which participants are not allowed to eat or drink anything, including water.

The holiday lasts 29-30 days, or to be more precise, one full moon cycle, and ends with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr or the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast”.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year in line with the lunar calendar.

It is commonly celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam, and other countries with significant populations of those diasporas.

Some of the traditions include giving red envelopes known as hongbao containing money, putting up red ornaments in your home, and preparing foods that symbolise prosperity and longevity.

The town of Sint‑Niklaas in Antwerp province has an annual Lunar New Year Festival that takes place on the Grote Markt and features traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, Tai Chi, and a market serving Asian street food alongside cultural displays.

Lent

Throughout Lent, Christians take part in 40 days of personal sacrifice and a time of reflection in the lead-up to Easter. Participants abstain from certain foods, luxuries, or vices while also increasing their prayer and partaking in charity.

Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and lasts till Easter, and is meant to be a time for spiritual renewal to prepare for the resurrection of Christ.

