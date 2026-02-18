Belgium in Brief: Merde alors

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon from sunny Avenue Louise!

Katie Westwood here with your daily dose of Belgian news for an English-speaking audience.

Our top story (our poop scoop?) in The Brussels Times today focuses on an issue that affects virtually all Brussels residents: the disgusting scourge of dog fouling.

Who among us hasn’t had their day ruined after walking in one of the thousands of heinous-smelling packages lining the city’s streets?

It doesn’t have to be this way. In his essay ‘I pledge allegiance to the bag’, American writer David Sedaris contrasted attitudes towards dog fouling in the United States compared to those in Europe. In fact, he said people’s willingness to use a pooper scooper in the US was the "single greatest thing" about his country.

But getting there was a hard-fought battle. In the 1970s, activists in New York led the way, helping tighten laws on dog fouling against stiff opposition from animal rights advocates who thought a clampdown would "impose undue hardship on dog owners".

In Brussels, changing attitudes and laws feels like a Sisyphean task. As our Features Editor Isabella Vivian writes, residents have found dog dirt on the streets to be a source of immense frustration for decades. Despite countless campaigns, the problem persists.

Dog fouling isn’t the only issue affecting people’s ability to enjoy the city. We also report today on illegal dumping in Brussels. The phenomenon of “waste tourism” is becoming a serious problem here, with 36.7% of fines for illegal dumping being issued against individuals or businesses based outside the region.

Staying with public health issues, on the back of a warning by the Belgian health ministry, reporter Rita Alves looks at PFAS chemicals in textiles. The ministry has advised people to be extra cautious after a high concentration of “forever chemicals” was detected in clothing and other textiles in Belgium.

Elsewhere, the controversy over the US Ambassador to Belgium’s comments on antisemitism and illegal circumcision rumbles on. Find out the latest developments on The Brussels Times website.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

"I don't enjoy walking my dog in the neighbourhood, because my head's constantly down looking at the pavement." Read more.

"Waste tourism" is an increasing problem, with some putting it down to the price of waste bags in Flanders. Read more.

Ambassador Bill White was received on Tuesday afternoon by Theodora Gentzis, head of the federal foreign affairs department. Read more.

The prolonged exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancer, hormonal issues, decreased fertility and weakened immune systems. Read more.

"Accidental Americans" in Belgium are waiting for clarity about whether their data can legally be shared with the US tax authorities. Read more.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot accused some Israeli leaders of wrongly equating Belgium’s foreign policy positions with antisemitism. Read more.

This year, 689 adults in Belgium are candidates for baptism in the Catholic Church, marking a n early 30% increase since 2025 and a tripling over the past decade. Read more.