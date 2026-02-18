Aalst carnival came to an end without any major incidents

The Voil Jeanettenstoet on the last day of the yearly carnival parade in the streets of Aalst, Tuesday 17 February 2026. The 96th edition of the Aalst Carnaval takes place from 15 to 17 february. BELGA PHOTO JONAS D'HOLLANDER

The final night of the Aalst Carnival was lively but peaceful.

At 21:00, the tradition of burning a giant doll in the Grand Place marked the end of the three-day festivities, set against a cold, wintry backdrop.

Earlier in the day, more than 3,000 “Voil Jeanetten” paraded through Aalst’s city centre in a colourful procession that attracted a large crowd.

During the closing night, police recorded 13 offences for possession of alcohol by minors and 15 for illegal vaping.

Subsequently, 16 individuals were caught urinating in public, and one person was found with fake documents. 5 people were detained for public disturbances or intoxication, and two others were taken to the police station following a fight.

Red Cross emergency posts assisted 119 people, mainly for minor injuries or discomfort, including four minors with alcohol-related issues. Five ambulances transported patients to the hospital, and a total of 25 carnival participants ended up in emergency care, including two intoxicated minors.

Municipal services contributed to the clean-up efforts, collecting 45 tonnes of waste, 15 tonnes less than last year’s carnival.

Preparations are already underway for the next Aalst Carnival, scheduled for 7, 8, and 9 February 2027. Costumes, floats, and decorations will be stored in the coming months ahead of the 97th edition.

