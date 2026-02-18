Neighbours' feud over pile of stones lands man in Brussels court

Credit: Unsplash / Herry Sutanto

A 63-year-old man from Kampenhout appeared before the Brussels Criminal Court on Wednesday for injuring his neighbour during a dispute.

The prosecution requested a sentence of nine months in prison or community service, while his lawyer argued for a suspended sentence.

The incident occurred on 25 August 2024, but the prosecution stated that tensions between the man and his neighbour had been escalating for months.

According to the prosecution, the man had long been annoyed by a pile of stones belonging to his neighbour, which he found poorly positioned. On the day of the incident, he reportedly moved the stones and dumped them in his neighbour’s driveway.

The neighbour, unhappy with the situation, came out with his phone to film the scene. The accused then allegedly grabbed him by the t-shirt and violently shoved him against a wall.

The victim suffered a torn t-shirt, broken glasses, and a bruised shoulder, resulting in several days of missed work.

The prosecution noted that mediation and community service had been proposed to the accused, but he refused.

They maintained their request for community service and suggested nine months of imprisonment if the man continued to reject this option.

The court is expected to rule on the case on 18 March.

