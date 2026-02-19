Club Brugge earn stunning 3-3 draw against Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios and Club's Nicolo Tresoldi fight for the ball during a game between Belgian Club Brugge KV and Spanish Atletico de Madrid, in Brugge on Wednesday 18 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Club Brugge and Atlético Madrid played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League play-off, with the return match scheduled for Tuesday in Madrid at 18:45.

Atlético opened the scoring early through a Julian Alvarez penalty in the 8th minute after Joaquin Seys committed a handball in the box.

Brugge attempted to respond immediately, but Raphael Onyedika’s weak shot in the 12th minute posed no trouble for Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Gradually gaining control, Brugge created a clear opportunity in the 19th minute when Nicolo Tresoldi’s close-range volley was acrobatically saved by Oblak. Despite their offensive efforts, Ivan Leko’s side failed to find an equaliser in the first half.

Mamadou Diakhon saw his curling effort miss the target in the 34th minute, and a long-range shot by Onyedika was again denied by Oblak in the 37th. Moments before half-time, Ademola Lookman doubled Atlético’s advantage by converting a corner at the far post in stoppage time.

Brugge fought back after the break. Onyedika pegged one back in the 52nd minute, scoring on the rebound from a Tresoldi header. Just eight minutes later, Tresoldi levelled the game by finishing off a precise cross from Diakhon.

Atlético regained the lead in the 79th minute when defender Joel Ordonez inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net after a chance for Alexander Sorloth.

However, Bruges showed great determination, and Christos Tzolis salvaged a late equaliser with a powerful strike in the 89th minute.

The second leg promises to be just as intense when the teams meet again in Madrid.

