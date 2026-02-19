Fire alarm goes off at the Reichstag in Berlin

The Reichstag building, which houses Germany's lower house of parliament (Bundestag), is reflected in a sheet of ice in Berlin on January 21, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

A gas detector in the German Parliament building, the Reichstag, triggered an alarm, prompting a major response from firefighters.

The automatic alert occurred at 05:15am, leading to the deployment of approximately 80 firefighters. Emergency responders entered the area where the alarm had been activated.

As a precaution, a decontamination station was set up outside the building for their safety.

A fire brigade spokesperson stated that a concentrate of a cleaning agent was discovered at the site.

It is believed that an unusually high concentration of the substance might have triggered the alarm, though further investigation is required.

The firefighting response caused temporary disruptions to traffic. Bus routes passing near the Reichstag were diverted but resumed normal operation after two hours, according to a parliamentary spokesperson.

Related News