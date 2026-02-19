Belgian embassy closure in Havana protested by academics, unionists and artists

Belgian Embassy to Cuba in Havana will close. Credit: Belgian Foreign Ministry / X

Nearly 200 academics, trade unionists, and artists have voiced their opposition to Belgium’s decision to close its embassy in Havana, Cuba’s political and economic capital.

Organised by the Belgian solidarity movement Cubanismo.be, the protest took the form of an open letter signed by close to 200 individuals.

The letter urges Belgium to maintain its diplomatic presence in Havana, which also serves as the base providing diplomatic services to Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The appeal comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between Cuba and the United States. The letter accuses the US administration of falsely portraying Cuba as an "extraordinary threat" and says Washington aims to suffocate the island by imposing punitive tariffs on countries supplying it with oil.

Signatories denounced the US strategy as a "cruel and unrelenting offensive", alleging that it seeks to extend the decades-long economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

The embargo has already been condemned 33 times by a vast majority of the United Nations General Assembly, including Belgium.

The authors argue that shutting down the embassy would signal a retreat in diplomacy at a time when dialogue and stability in the region are critical.

Active diplomatic channels, they state, are vital to fostering cooperation, avoiding conflict escalation, and ensuring regional stability.

The letter warns that giving up this presence would undermine Belgian and European ties with the Caribbean at a moment when international collaboration should counter confrontational policies.

Beyond political concerns, the open letter highlights Belgium’s "essential" cooperation with Cuba in academic and cultural fields, emphasising the importance of these ties.

Prominent figures among the signatories include FGTB Secretary General Selena Carbonero Fernandez, federal deputy and Ecolo member Sarah Schlitz, former socialist minister André Flahaut, and artist Fabrice Murgia.

Back in November, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) announced a huge restructuring of Belgium's diplomatic posts.

The changes would be implemented next year and in 2027, with 8 diplomatic missions closing.

They are the embassies or consulates in Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Conakry (Guinea), Bamako (Mali), Maputo (Mozambique), Havana (Cuba), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Guangzhou (China).

