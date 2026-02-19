Thursday 19 February 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Antwerp-based chemical company reports lower profits

Thursday 19 February 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Antwerp-based chemical company reports lower profits
Azelis CEO Anna Bertona and NYSE Euronext Brussels CEO Benoit van den Hove pictured during the opening bell ceremony of the Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange in Brussels, welcoming Azelis Group into the Bel20 index, Monday 24 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Dopppagne

Antwerp-based Azelis, a chemical and food ingredient distributor, reported a decline in both revenue and profits last year despite maintaining confidence amidst market volatility.

Revenue dropped by 2.4% to €4.1 billion, while net profit fell by 40.1% to €113 million. These figures aligned with analysts’ expectations.

The company attributed the profit decline to weaker operating results, lower financial income, and a higher tax rate.

Azelis acknowledged uncertainty regarding the timing of market recovery but expressed confidence in navigating volatility. To demonstrate this, it announced a stable dividend of €0.226.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.