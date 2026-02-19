Antwerp-based chemical company reports lower profits

Antwerp-based Azelis, a chemical and food ingredient distributor, reported a decline in both revenue and profits last year despite maintaining confidence amidst market volatility.
Revenue dropped by 2.4% to €4.1 billion, while net profit fell by 40.1% to €113 million. These figures aligned with analysts’ expectations.
The company attributed the profit decline to weaker operating results, lower financial income, and a higher tax rate.
Azelis acknowledged uncertainty regarding the timing of market recovery but expressed confidence in navigating volatility. To demonstrate this, it announced a stable dividend of €0.226.