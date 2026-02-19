Antwerp-based chemical company reports lower profits

Azelis CEO Anna Bertona and NYSE Euronext Brussels CEO Benoit van den Hove pictured during the opening bell ceremony of the Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange in Brussels, welcoming Azelis Group into the Bel20 index, Monday 24 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Dopppagne

Antwerp-based Azelis, a chemical and food ingredient distributor, reported a decline in both revenue and profits last year despite maintaining confidence amidst market volatility.

Revenue dropped by 2.4% to €4.1 billion, while net profit fell by 40.1% to €113 million. These figures aligned with analysts’ expectations.

The company attributed the profit decline to weaker operating results, lower financial income, and a higher tax rate.

Azelis acknowledged uncertainty regarding the timing of market recovery but expressed confidence in navigating volatility. To demonstrate this, it announced a stable dividend of €0.226.

