Francken tells German chancellor to 'keep his mouth shut' on nuclear issue

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has issued a sharp rebuke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for being "loose-lipped" on nuclear deterrence matters.

Posting on X, Francken said: "Regarding nuclear deterrence, I really don't understand why European leaders are so loose-lipped. Not wise. Please keep your mouth shut."

Francken was responding to a recent podcast interview by Merz. In the interview, Merz explained how Germany has no plans to develop its own nuclear weapons, stating that German aircraft could potentially carry nuclear weapons sourced from France and the UK.

Both Belgium and Germany are part of the US nuclear sharing agreement, which permits their air forces to carry US nuclear weapons.

According to Politico, recent exchanges between Belgian and German officials have revealed disagreements over how the EU’s nuclear deterrent will function in an era of shifting alliances and increasing geopolitical pressure.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a major speech on the future of Europe’s nuclear security on 2 March.

