Belgium's consumer confidence suffers setback

Consumer confidence in Belgium has fallen in February after a rebound last month, with rising fears of unemployment leading the decline, according to figures from the National Bank.

In January, consumer confidence saw a significant recovery, with the National Bank’s indicator jumping from -1 in December to 4, reaching its highest level since October 2021.

However, February’s decline brought the indicator down to 1, below November’s level of 2.

The latest survey highlights increased concern about unemployment as a major factor.

Households are also slightly more pessimistic about their ability to save, though their perceptions of their own financial situation remain stable.

On a brighter note, Belgian households expressed a more optimistic outlook on the country’s overall economic situation.

This month, wide-reaching unemployment assistance reforms and cuts to pensions were brought in by the Federal Government.

