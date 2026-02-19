Charleroi hosts exhibition on Art Deco and its historic glassworks factory

A man paints the logo in the glassworks factory of Val Saint Lambert on a plate, 1999. Credit: Belga

The Charleroi Museum of Fine Arts will host the exhibition Art Deco and Modernism at Val Saint-Lambert (1925-1939)' from 18 April to 27 September as part of the bicentennial celebrations of the Val Saint-Lambert glassworks.

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections and features nearly 160 pieces and archival documents from both public and private collections.

Selected works from the Glass Museum collections are included to complement the display.

It highlights the role of the Val Saint-Lambert design department, whose artists created models, decorations, catalogues, and stands for international exhibitions.

Another key focus is the glassworks’ participation in major international exhibitions between 1925 and 1939, which showcased its modernism on a global stage.

The exhibition also explores the aesthetic and industrial transformation during the interwar period, when Art Nouveau’s characteristic curves gave way to more geometric designs.

The impact of the 1929 financial crisis is examined through discussions of Luxval glassware, created to meet the demands of evolving architecture and everyday life.

A contemporary installation by artist Sandrine Isambert is part of the retrospective, addressing the role of women within and around the Val Saint-Lambert glassworks.

A richly illustrated book on the Art Deco period will be published by the Glass Museum, alongside a collaborative volume on the history of the Val Saint-Lambert glassworks.

