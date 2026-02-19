Von der Leyen announces plans to visit Greenland in March

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to visit Greenland in March, her spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Spokesperson Paula Pinho stated that von der Leyen intends to visit the Arctic region, which includes Greenland, though the exact date of the trip has not yet been determined.

Further details about the purpose or itinerary of the visit to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, were not disclosed.

The announcement comes in the wake of tensions between the European Union and the United States after former President Donald Trump threatened to forcibly annex Greenland.

Trump viewed the mineral-rich Arctic island as strategically vital to US security, prompting concerns among European nations.

In January, several EU countries deployed military forces to Greenland and proposed using the EU’s anti-coercion instrument—nicknamed its ‘trade bazooka’—before Trump ultimately backed down from his threats.

