Friday 20 February 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Several Belgian teenagers abducted and robbed at knifepoint in stolen car

Friday 20 February 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Several Belgian teenagers abducted and robbed at knifepoint in stolen car
The logo of Braine-l'Alleud police pictured on a police car in front of a building Credit : Belga/Emile Windal

Several teenagers were forced into a stolen vehicle and robbed on Thursday in Brabant-Wallon cities Braine-l'Alleud and Waterloo, according to the region's public prosecutor's office.

The first incident took place shortly after 13:00 on Chaussée de Charleroi in Braine-l'Alleud. A teenager born in 2011 was forced into a stolen car. The victim was threatened with a knife and made to hand over personal belongings before being allowed to leave the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, the same suspects targeted two other teenagers, both born in 2010, in Rue de la Station in Waterloo. They were also threatened with a knife and robbed. The two victims were later dropped off on Avenue Florida.

The suspects then attempted to force another teenager into the vehicle, but the youth refused and managed to avoid getting in.

Police from the Brussels anti-banditry unit located the stolen vehicle at around 15:40 in Rue Isidoor Teirlinck in Molenbeek Saint- Jean. Federal forensic officers were called to examine the car.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.