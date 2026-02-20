EU praises Ethiopia as return agreement sees progress

The 6th Joint Working Group between the Government of Ethiopia and the European Union and its Member States met in Addis Ababa on February 18, 2026. Credit: EEAS

The European Union has praised Ethiopia for taking back migrants who are not allowed to stay in the EU.

The sixth Joint Working Group between the Ethiopian government and the European Union and its member states met in Addis Ababa on 18 February to review how the EU–Ethiopia Readmission Arrangement is being implemented and to take stock of wider cooperation, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Friday.

The meeting focused on the Readmission Arrangement agreed in February 2018, which sets out how Ethiopia and EU countries cooperate on the return of Ethiopian nationals who do not have the right to stay in the EU.

Cooperation on returns

The EU said it “thanks” Ethiopian institutions for progress made on strengthening cooperation on readmission.

Ethiopia committed to sustaining and further improving cooperation on readmission “in a spirit of partnership and mutual respect”, the EU said.