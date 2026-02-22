Macron asks trump to lift sanctions of European ICC judge and ex-EU commissioner

Ex-European commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton. Credit: AFP / Belga

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged former US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions imposed on several European citizens, including French nationals Thierry Breton and Nicolas Guillou, according to excerpts of a letter revealed by La Tribune Dimanche.

Macron specifically expressed concerns over sanctions targeting Nicolas Guillou, a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Thierry Breton, a former European commissioner, in his appeal to Trump.

In his letter, Macron called the sanctions “unjustly imposed” and requested their reconsideration and removal.

Thierry Breton, who played a key role in drafting the Digital Services Act (DSA) to regulate large tech platforms, has been accused by the US State Department of promoting “censorship” at the expense of American interests. As a result, he has been barred from entering the United States since December 2025.

Washington viewed Breton’s regulatory efforts as infringing on freedom of speech, but Macron defended his legislation, arguing it is neither discriminatory nor extraterritorial and applies equally to all companies operating within Europe.

Nicolas Guillou was sanctioned by the US in August 2025 alongside other ICC judges due to their involvement in issuing an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron criticised these measures against Guillou, stating that they undermine judicial independence and the ICC’s mandate.

