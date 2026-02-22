Belgian hospital forced to relocate 18 patients due to oxygen tank malfunction

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The central oxygen supply at the ZAS Vincentius hospital in Antwerp is fully restored following Saturday evening’s disruption, the ZAS hospital group has reported.

Eighteen patients were transferred to other ZAS campuses as a precautionary measure.

The exact cause of the malfunction remains unknown, but the supplier has replaced several components and replenished the main oxygen tank.

Patients requiring ventilation were immediately switched to portable oxygen cylinders, according to ZAS. The supply of these cylinders had been sufficient throughout, and the transfers were precautionary to ensure patients’ access to centralised oxygen systems.

The transfer operation was completed without issues, with the last ambulance departing at 00:39 ZAS stated that the patients responded calmly, and their families were informed of the situation.

In total, three patients from intensive care and fifteen with limited oxygen needs were relocated to three other ZAS facilities.

No other patients at ZAS Vincentius were affected, and scheduled surgeries will proceed as planned.

Related News