Year after Belgium introduced sex worker labour contracts, only a minority of them applied

Woman in the window in Rue d'Aerschot / Aarschotstraat in the Red Light District in Schaarbeek / Schaerbeek, Brussels, Tuesday 14 May 2013. Credit: Belga

More than a year after Belgium introduced labour contracts for sex workers, only a small number out of an estimated 20,000 have gained formal employment agreements, according to a survey by news agency Belga.

In December 2024, Belgium became the first country in the world to introduce labour contracts for sex workers, aimed at granting them legal status and full social rights. The law, in effect since 1 December 2024, also aims to protect sex workers from workplace risks.

However, the legal framework applies only to those employed by authorised employers. These employers must obtain a licence to avoid prosecution for illegal activities, such as pimping. Strict conditions are attached to these licences to prevent exploitation, according to the office of David Clarinval, Belgium’s federal minister of employment.

So far, five licences have been issued, while seven additional applications are under review. This means the new legal status currently applies to just a few dozen individuals, out of an estimated 20,000 sex workers in Belgium, according to sector organisations Utsopi and Espace P.

Quentin Deltour, coordinator at Espace P, noted that progress in the sector is slow and that distrust remains prevalent. He added that many sex workers continue to operate independently as self-employed individuals.

