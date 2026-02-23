Headphones with harmful substances pulled from sale

MediaMarkt on Rue Neuve in Brussels city centre. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

Several models of headphones and earphones have been pulled from sale by major retailers like Bol.com and MediaMarkt due to the presence of potentially harmful substances, as reported by the Dutch newspaper AD.

Consumer associations, in collaboration with the European Union, published a report last week examining 81 headphones available in the European market. Brands including Apple, JBL, Bose, and Samsung were among those analysed.

The findings revealed that most devices tested contained harmful substances, such as bisphenol A (BPA), which can be absorbed into the body through headphone cushions or cables. The levels of harmful substances varied depending on the model.

An investigation has been launched, while stores such as Hema and Action, as well as the online platform Amazon, are reviewing whether additional tests are needed. Discussions with suppliers are also underway.

Related News