Hospitality workers miss out on millions in supplementary pensions

Hundreds of thousands of young workers in the hospitality sector have not had their complementary pension contributions deducted for several years due to an administrative error, Het Nieuwsblad reported on Monday.

Since 2019, hospitality workers under the age of 23 were supposed to receive complementary pensions, but they were not processed.

An external audit has been commissioned to investigate how this error went unnoticed for seven years.

The National Social Security Office (ONSS) is already working to rectify contributions for the past two years.

"We are currently analysing what exactly led to this mistake," Kris Vanautgaerden, national secretary of the CSC Food and Services union, stated. "The external audit is expected to be completed by mid-March, at which point we should have answers.”

