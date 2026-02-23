EU extends naval mission to protect Red Sea shipping until 2027

Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

EU countries have extended the mandate of the bloc’s naval mission Operation ASPIDES, which is tasked with protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea region, until 28 February 2027.

The extension was agreed by the Council of the EU after a strategic review of the operation, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Common costs for the period from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027 will be covered by a financial reference amount of nearly €15 million.

Operation ASPIDES — formally known as EUNAVFOR ASPIDES — is an EU maritime security mission set up in February 2024 in response to the Red Sea crisis, following repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping since October 2023.

The mission provides defensive maritime security, including protecting vessels, and operates along key shipping routes around the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

It is also active in international waters across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf, and monitors the maritime situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Where the operation is run from

The mission is headquartered in Larissa, Greece, and is led by Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, the Commission said.

A further strategic review of the operation is due to be carried out in 2026/27.