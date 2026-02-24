Three Belgians of Russian origin on trial for exporting goods to Russia

Illustrative image of a court room. Credit: Belga

Three Belgian nationals of Russian origin have been charged in Brussels for allegedly circumventing EU sanctions imposed following Russia's War in Ukraine.

The Brussels Council Chamber decided to forward the case for trial, following recommendations from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The names of the accused have not been disclosed.

According to the online publication The Insider, one of the accused is Viktor Labin, a Russian businessman based in Brussels, suspected of being a Russian spy. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed his detention to the Belgian news agency Belga on Monday.

The accused are alleged to have used Belgian companies to export goods to Russia in violation of EU regulations concerning restrictive measures linked to Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the export of dual-use items.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is charging the trio with involvement in a criminal organisation and breaching Brussels regulations on the import, export, transit, and transfer of defence-related products and materials with potential military applications.

The goods in question include iron alumina, yttrium oxide, and explosive propagation detectors. The court will assess whether these transactions violated EU laws.

Viktor Labin, born in 1961, is currently being held in pre-trial detention. His son, born in 1988, is subject to an international arrest warrant and currently resides in Russia. The third suspect, born in 1984, has been released under conditions.

The case will soon be heard by the Brussels correctional tribunal.

