Belgium in Brief: The last hours before fleeing Ukraine

As many of you may know, today is the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, the war is not in the past: what started on 24 February 2022 is still happening to this day.

With that in mind, I really want to highlight a harrowing column, written by our reporter Eva Hilinski, about how she and her family escaped from their homes in the Ukrainian capital.

Eva describes the wail of the first air raid sirens piercing the skies and how she went outside to hide in the cellar of a nearby car garage. Two days later, she, her mother, her 10-year-old brother and their dog boarded a train out of the country.

Four years later, Russia has only escalated its attacks, both at the frontlines and against Ukrainian cities, while at the same time stalling peace negotiations. You can read Eva's chilling story here.

In other news, dual British nationals will be subjected to new border control rules when entering the United Kingdom starting this week – as part of the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system. Our reporter Rita Alves tells you everything you need to know.

Meanwhile, the majority of Brussels residents want the new Regional Government to start simplifying its rules on short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs or other tourist accommodation platforms.

The current rules, according to a new opinion from the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the EU, are "disproportionate" and "lacking transparency." Find out what all the fuss is about here.

