Blinded by the light: Drivers warned over late winter surge in sun dazzle accidents

Over 160 traffic accidents in Wallonia each year are linked to drivers being dazzled by the sun, according to the Walloon Agency for Road Safety (AWSR).

This reminder comes as the sun is expected to return in the coming days, and during 2024 such accidents led to three fatalities and 163 injuries.

In late winter, the sun sits particularly low in the sky, especially during rush hours. This increases the risk of being dazzled, which can lead to accidents, as around 90% of driving information is processed through vision.

February, along with September and October, sees the highest rate of these incidents, accounting for 33% of sun-related accidents.

A survey by the AWSR found that two in five drivers in Wallonia say they have been involved in, or nearly involved in, a crash due to being blinded by sunlight.

Most of these accidents (86%) occur between two road users. In nearly half of the cases (46%), they are side or rear-end collisions caused by reduced visibility.

More than half of the victims (53%) are vehicle occupants. However, pedestrians and cyclists make up nearly a third of the victims (30%), a number almost double their proportion in overall traffic accidents (16%).

To reduce the risk, the AWSR advises drivers to always keep sunglasses handy, clean their windscreen thoroughly, adjust their speed, and maintain safe distances. Drivers should also stay aware that other road users may struggle to see them in bright sunlight.

