Belgium issues sharp rebuke to Hungary for blocking loan to Ukraine

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul address a joint press conference during their meeting in Berlin on February 25, 2026. Credit: John MacDougall/AFP via Belga

The Belgian and German foreign ministers have criticised Hungary’s threat to veto an EU loan to Ukraine during a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot warned that patience among EU member states was wearing thin due to Hungary’s obstruction.

Wadephul expressed surprise at Hungary’s stance, describing it as contradictory to its own historic struggle for freedom.

The EU plans to adopt its 20 package of sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and an EU loan of €90 billion aimed at meeting Ukraine’s military and financial needs for 2026 and 2027.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is blocking both initiatives unless Ukraine resumes deliveries of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, damaged in Russian attacks earlier this year.

Hungary has failed to diversify its energy imports significantly since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Prévot acknowledged the sensitivity of an election period, with Orbán trailing a rival opposition candidate ahead of Hungary’s 12 April legislative elections.

However, he argued that leveraging Ukraine’s fate and needs during wartime crossed “a red line.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday that the EU would find a way to grant the loan to Ukraine, despite Hungary’s position.

When asked about an alternative plan involving frozen Russian sovereign assets held by Euroclear, as mentioned earlier by EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, both ministers dismissed the idea.

Wadephul stated that a joint EU loan is the agreed approach, while frozen Russian assets would be addressed later, particularly in the context of reparations owed by Russia.

