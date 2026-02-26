Belgium in Brief: A place where cultures (m)eat?

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times/Anas El Baye

Hello, goeiemiddag and bonjour!

Maïthé Chini here, back in the BIB saddle to deliver you the latest news on the homepage of The Brussels Times.

Today, I want to highlight a great piece by our reporter Anas El Baye, who visited Brussels' newest food market, RATZ, and interviewed the man behind the “raw, hybrid food bazaar" on its opening night.

If you, like me, love food from a variety of Asian and Mediterranean cultures, RATZ seems like the place for you: dishes from Vietnam and China to Japan and Korea, and from Egypt and Syria to Lebanon and Italy – there is something for everyone.

However, even before it opened, the food market received criticism for alleged cultural appropriation and racism, with people leaving negative reviews before even setting foot inside. Anas went to check it out for himself and tells you everything you need to know.

Elsewhere on our homepage, we explain the rise in minimum salary requirements that foreign workers in Belgium are facing now that all three of the country's regional authorities have announced their criteria for 2026.

Whether you live in Brussels, Flanders or Wallonia, take a look here to see if and how these new thresholds affect you.

And before I leave you to enjoy the sunshine, I just want to warn any regular train travellers of a new strike coming up in March. Yet another national railway strike will be organised on 9, 10 and 11 March, the days before the large national strike on 12 March.

Taking all of this into account, I think it's safe to say that your regular commute might be disrupted for four days straight.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Unseasonably warm greetings!

