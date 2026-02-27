Bright start to Friday, showers might sweep in later

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Friday will begin with bright sunshine, but cloud fields will gradually move in from the northwest, followed by rain later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures will range from 11°C to 12°C along the coast, 13°C to 14°C in the Ardennes, and could reach 18°C in the Campine region. Winds will be moderate from the south, becoming fairly strong at the coast.

Evening will see skies turn with widespread rain, extending to southern regions beyond the Sambre and Meuse valley. Conditions will become drier later overnight, although scattered showers may persist.

Night-time temperatures will fall to between 6°C and 10°C. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts of around 50 km/h possible along the coastline.