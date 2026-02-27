Belgium in Brief: Driving people potty

Credit: Belga/Facebook screengrab

If you’re planning on taking the car out for a spin this weekend, it’s probably best to avoid Rue Van Soust in Anderlecht. The street – dubbed the ‘worst street in Brussels’ – is a horror show of potholes, mud and detritus.

Its residents have been driven to despair by decades of inaction from local authorities. It’s a classic Brussels imbroglio: while the street is located in Anderlecht, most residents are located in Molenbeek, while some are in Dilbeek in Flemish Brabant.

None of the aforementioned communes wanted to step up and sort the street out, so it has basically just been left to rot.

I feel for the residents. It’s hard to have a sense of civic pride when everything around you looks shabby and your tyres take a pounding every time you go for a drive because of craters in the road.

In the UK, where I’m from, pothole vigilantes have taken matters into their own hands by daubing penis graffiti around craters to nudge local councils into action.

That’s one way of doing it – not that I could possibly endorse such puerile behaviour. Looking at some of the city’s rather risqué murals, I’m not sure these tactics would work in Brussels anyway.

Thankfully, it seems guerrilla action isn’t required by the residents of Rue Van Soust. Hope is finally in sight, with work set to start on resurfacing the road in the spring.

At the other end of the news spectrum, News Editor Ugo Realfonzo looks at the controversial appointment of Meta’s former chief EU lobbyist as European Parliament rapporteur for the Digital Omnibus. Read all about it here.

Finally, I wanted to highlight a thought-provoking magazine article we published today by the brilliant Brussels philosopher Philippe Van Parijs. In his piece, Philippe explains why he thinks it’s wrong to write Belgium off as terminally divided.

He argues that “new linguistic realities, technological change and unexpected political shifts suggest the country’s shared democratic space may be strengthening rather than fraying”.

Happy reading and have a wonderful weekend!

